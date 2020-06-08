ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

A small galaxy wanders alone in the cosmic void

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company -...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Snapdragon 768G, the new Qualcomm processor comes with 5G and promises up to 15% more speed than the Snapdragon...

Qualcomm once again bets on the segment of premium mid-range processors with the Snapdragon 768G. It is configured as...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A small galaxy wanders alone in the cosmic void

A small, beautiful galaxy has provided us with a great example of “social distancing”. KK 246, this is his name, wanders lonely inside the Local Void, a vast area of ​​space devoid of celestial bodies within the local group, the cluster of galaxies that contains the Milky Way.

Usually we do not observe solitary galaxies like this, in the image we see other surrounding objects KK 246 but I’m behind the Local Void and form other clusters of galaxies.

Cosmic voids are areas between the filaments that make up the structure of the Universe, where there are almost no galaxies. KK 246 is the only known galaxy within the Local Void. This void was mapped in mid-2019.

Most galaxies are surrounded by satellite galaxies and are placed in much larger clusters, as Hubble shows us. These concentrations are part of giant filaments which cross the whole universe and which contain millions of galaxies, among these filaments there are empty areas which are which do not contain objects.

KK 246 is a very particular dwarf galaxy, it travels at a much higher speed than we would have expected, around 350 km / s. Bigger and more empty is the void and the lower its gravity, this causes the objects inside to move towards the concentrations of matter outside of it. Another possible explanation is that dark matter clusters generate enough gravitational pull to generate this velocity.

More Articles Like This

Configure Windows Defender to scan USB flash drives

Apps Brian Adam -
There are many threats that circulate on the Internet, hence every precaution is little to avoid being infected when we visit certain pages or...
Read more

Some iPhones turn their green screen after unlocking them, what happens?

Apple Brian Adam -
We are not going to say that they have to be normal but the truth is that failures after some updates are almost natural...
Read more

Bosch presents its ‘smart’ service that alerts emergencies in the event of an accident

Car Tech Brian Adam -
In recent times a word has proliferated to define these personal surveillance services that are responsible for ensuring our safety even in those circumstances...
Read more

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first usually arrives in the month...
Read more

Unigram updates in Windows 10: Telegram chats are now more powerful with the unofficial client

Apps Brian Adam -
If you use Telegram on your mobile, it is almost certain that you also access the messaging application from your PC. To use Telegram...
Read more

The unexpected diet of the fearsome white sharks will surprise you

Science Brian Adam -
A study analyzes the food present inside the stomach of great white sharks, highlighting how these animals have a particular and perhaps unexpected diet. The...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A small galaxy wanders alone in the cosmic void

A small, beautiful galaxy has provided us with a great example of "social distancing". KK 246, this is his...
Read more
Apps

Configure Windows Defender to scan USB flash drives

Brian Adam -
There are many threats that circulate on the Internet, hence every precaution is little to avoid being infected when we visit certain pages or...
Read more
Latest news

Environmental disaster in Russia: 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a river

Brian Adam -
A diesel tank recently collapsed from a power plant in the city of Norilsk in northern Siberia, releasing 15,000 tons of fuel into a...
Read more
Apple

Some iPhones turn their green screen after unlocking them, what happens?

Brian Adam -
We are not going to say that they have to be normal but the truth is that failures after some updates are almost natural...
Read more
Car Tech

Bosch presents its ‘smart’ service that alerts emergencies in the event of an accident

Brian Adam -
In recent times a word has proliferated to define these personal surveillance services that are responsible for ensuring our safety even in those circumstances...
Read more
Latest news

An investigation into an attack on a garda dwelling in Co. Louth

Brian Adam -
An investigation is underway into an attack on a guard's home in Co. Louth last night. The house in Dundalk was set alight when a...
Read more
Android

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

Brian Adam -
OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first usually arrives in the month...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: