A small galaxy wanders alone in the cosmic void

A small, beautiful galaxy has provided us with a great example of “social distancing”. KK 246, this is his name, wanders lonely inside the Local Void, a vast area of ​​space devoid of celestial bodies within the local group, the cluster of galaxies that contains the Milky Way.

Usually we do not observe solitary galaxies like this, in the image we see other surrounding objects KK 246 but I’m behind the Local Void and form other clusters of galaxies.

Cosmic voids are areas between the filaments that make up the structure of the Universe, where there are almost no galaxies. KK 246 is the only known galaxy within the Local Void. This void was mapped in mid-2019.

Most galaxies are surrounded by satellite galaxies and are placed in much larger clusters, as Hubble shows us. These concentrations are part of giant filaments which cross the whole universe and which contain millions of galaxies, among these filaments there are empty areas which are which do not contain objects.

KK 246 is a very particular dwarf galaxy, it travels at a much higher speed than we would have expected, around 350 km / s. Bigger and more empty is the void and the lower its gravity, this causes the objects inside to move towards the concentrations of matter outside of it. Another possible explanation is that dark matter clusters generate enough gravitational pull to generate this velocity.