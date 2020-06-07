A shower of discounts on the Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch: under 100 euros from Euronics

Chains such as MediaWorld, Unieuro and Euronics are starting a “last discount battle” on various technological devices. This time, the product involved is it Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch.

In particular, the product is currently being sold at a price of 118 euros by Unieuro. Previously, the cost was set at 159.99 euros, therefore savings are 26%, or 41.99 euros. The color offered by Unieuro is Silver, while the others all cost 129.90 euros at the time of writing.

To give you a more complete picture of the offer, we decided to analyze the cost of the smartwatch in the other main stores, from MediaWorld to Amazon Italy. Well, Fitbit Versa Lite is sold for 129.99 euros on the official MediaWorld website. In short, once again the two chains are starting a “last discount war”.

As for Amazon Italy, the smartwatch is sold at exactly the same price as Unieuro, given that it is at 118 euros sold and shipped by Amazon. But watch out for Euronics. In fact, the well-known chain has decided to bring the price of the smartwatch to 99.99 euros. In this case, the discount is equal to 37.11%. The coloring involved is the Blue one, while the others are at 159 euros.