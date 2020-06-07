Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

A shower of discounts on the Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch: under 100 euros from Euronics

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rapid increase in corona virus cases in the United States and Brazil

The corona virus has taken hold in the United States and Brazil, leading to a sharp rise in cases. More...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi presents its Haylou LS04: solar and a month of autonomy for 35 euros

Xiaomi has several brands that manufacture all kinds of wearables for her and it is precisely her smartwatch that...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Improving Tilbury’s profitability will require a delicate balance

Mergers and acquisitions in cosmetics appear to have survived Covid-19. The Spanish perfume and fashion company Puig announced this...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to erase your past on Facebook? Here we explain 👇

Surely you are no longer the same as 10 years ago and you would rather hide that past, now...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A shower of discounts on the Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch: under 100 euros from Euronics

Chains such as MediaWorld, Unieuro and Euronics are starting a “last discount battle” on various technological devices. This time, the product involved is it Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch.

In particular, the product is currently being sold at a price of 118 euros by Unieuro. Previously, the cost was set at 159.99 euros, therefore savings are 26%, or 41.99 euros. The color offered by Unieuro is Silver, while the others all cost 129.90 euros at the time of writing.

To give you a more complete picture of the offer, we decided to analyze the cost of the smartwatch in the other main stores, from MediaWorld to Amazon Italy. Well, Fitbit Versa Lite is sold for 129.99 euros on the official MediaWorld website. In short, once again the two chains are starting a “last discount war”.

As for Amazon Italy, the smartwatch is sold at exactly the same price as Unieuro, given that it is at 118 euros sold and shipped by Amazon. But watch out for Euronics. In fact, the well-known chain has decided to bring the price of the smartwatch to 99.99 euros. In this case, the discount is equal to 37.11%. The coloring involved is the Blue one, while the others are at 159 euros.

More Articles Like This

How close is it possible to approach a black hole? Astronomers looking for the answer

Space tech Brian Adam -
We don't yet know exactly what happens when we enter a black hole, but we know - relatively - what happens near these cosmic...
Read more

Trony launches the "Diet Prices": many discounts only online until June 12th

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
After the "Dizzy Discounts" expires, Trony renews the online flyer with a new promotion called "Diet Prices", which will be active until June 12,...
Read more

Acer C250i, review: a portable projector ready for your videos horizontally and vertically anywhere

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
When it seemed that the world of projectors did not support much evolution beyond the arrival of LED technology and wireless capabilities, the Acer C250i...
Read more

The best applications and software to create virtual Lego constructions

Apps Brian Adam -
Whether you're a big fan of LEGO constructions As if this Christmas you have been given a set and you are starting this exciting...
Read more

Huawei MateBook X Pro with Intel Core i7 on offer on Amazon today 7 June

Laptops Brian Adam -
After reporting the promotion of Mediaworld on the LG TV, we return to the Amazon pages where a very interesting offer is available on...
Read more

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Computing Brian Adam -
Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more figures matter when evaluating possible...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

A shower of discounts on the Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch: under 100 euros from Euronics

Chains such as MediaWorld, Unieuro and Euronics are starting a "last discount battle" on various technological devices. This time,...
Read more
Space tech

How close is it possible to approach a black hole? Astronomers looking for the answer

Brian Adam -
We don't yet know exactly what happens when we enter a black hole, but we know - relatively - what happens near these cosmic...
Read more
Science

Observed a "Dumbo octopus" at a somewhat unexpected depth

Brian Adam -
Of the genus Grimpoteuthis, experts have recently observed the so-called "Dumbo octopus"- so called because of the big ear - like protuberances - at...
Read more
Shopping Guide

Trony launches the "Diet Prices": many discounts only online until June 12th

Brian Adam -
After the "Dizzy Discounts" expires, Trony renews the online flyer with a new promotion called "Diet Prices", which will be active until June 12,...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Acer C250i, review: a portable projector ready for your videos horizontally and vertically anywhere

Brian Adam -
When it seemed that the world of projectors did not support much evolution beyond the arrival of LED technology and wireless capabilities, the Acer C250i...
Read more
Science

These may have been the first known parasites on Earth

Brian Adam -
The creatures of 500 million years ago are really strange and apparently "alien" .. not to mention the parasites. Fossils (found in brachiopods) dating...
Read more
Apps

The best applications and software to create virtual Lego constructions

Brian Adam -
Whether you're a big fan of LEGO constructions As if this Christmas you have been given a set and you are starting this exciting...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: