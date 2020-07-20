A serious Windows 10 bug blocks internet connection: here’s how to fix it

Still a problem for Windows 10. Apparently, in fact, the Patch Tuesday of July 2020, which was released earlier this week, has a serious bug that blocks any type of internet connection.

Microsoft has already acknowledged the issue, which would affect the 2004 version of Windows 10.

Users have reported the yellow triangle appears in the taskbar, which indicates that there is “no internet access”, even when the PC is regularly connected to a router.

On the official Microsoft community, a user claims to have “I restarted my laptop, reset the router and reinstalled the wireless network adapter, but I am shown the same message“.

To confirm the fact that it is a bug there is also another report, in which another person points out that he was able to regularly browse the browser, while applications like Spotify and Cortana would not work properly as they are based on the connection status shown by the operating system.

As stated by WindowsLatest, for to solve you need to follow these steps:

Open Windows Search Look for the registry editor Go to “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM CurrentControlSet Services NlaSvc Parameters Internet” Change “EnableActiveProbing” and set the value from “0” to “1”

Once the procedure is complete, just click on ok, close the registry and restart the computer, and the system should go back to working.

Microsoft has confirmed the bug, and has announced that it is investigating the issue to resolve it with one of the future cumulative updates.