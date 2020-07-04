A self-contained robot with ultraviolet light tubes: MIT’s idea to disinfect rooms of coronaviruses and other pathogens

With the “new normal” and the de-escalations, the safety and disinfection measures surrounding the coronavirus are still far from over, and we continue to see examples of robotics applied to these purposes. Among the latter, this project developed by MIT together with Ava Robotics, a autonomous robot that disinfects spaces with ultraviolet light.

Specifically, it is UV-C light, which corresponds to the ultraviolet light spectrum of between 100 and 280 nanometers wavelength and which has been previously used as a germicide since it can destroy DNA. For this reason, and being a risk to human beings, it is a robot designed so that disinfect rooms when there are no workers.

And there was light (to eliminate the coronavirus)

It is the CSAIL (Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory) of MIT that has developed this robot together with Ava Robotics, who have provided the basis of the automaton. On this they have placed a module with UV lights, so that the robot goes through the space as if it were a robot vacuum cleaner with mapping.

In this case they have been able to test it at the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), a warehouse of about 372 square meters. The robot can go about 0.35 kilometers per hour, so it took a half hour to tour the ranch, which neutralizes approximately 90% of coronavirus particles on surfaces, according to the researchers.

To verify that the light dose was correct, the team used specific dosimeters for UV-C light, thus confirming that this kind of disinfecting Roomba provided the expected amount of light. Everything always remotely controlled, being able to let it map autonomously or with some teleoperated control by an operator.

What they have not commented is the autonomy of the robot in terms of its energy consumption, but taking into account that it is not small and that it takes half an hour to cover a considerable surface does not seem a limitation. Yes it is the fact that there is constantly changing areas, as in this case the download, but for this they are investigating how the sensors that the robot includes can help (so that it can adjust its speed and other parameters).

An automatic and independent way to control surfaces

According to Alyssa Pierson, chief researcher of the UV-C light module, being able to test this robot in a food bank is a good opportunity given that during the confinement phases demand soared, thus reducing the risks of exposure. In this regard and as we have already seen, according to what is known so far and the studies to date, the SARS-CoV-2 can stay up to 72 hours in stainless steel and plastic, 24 on cardboard and four hours on copper (such as of the coins), always depending on the particular circumstances of the surface, especially the humidity (the drier the environment and / or the surface, the less likelihood of contagion).

As we mentioned before, ultraviolet light has been used for years to sterilize environments like those in hospitals. With this project, researchers believe that robots of this type could be useful in environments such as factories, restaurants, supermarkets and even schools, provided there are no employees present.