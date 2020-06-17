Passenger numbers at the country's airports fell by 1.5 million in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

Figures show a 57.5% decrease in March alone, when travel restrictions were put in place due to the coronary virus crisis.

51,000 flights flew in and out of the five main airports in the first quarter of 2020, down 11.4% on the same period last year.

However, January and February saw a slight increase in passenger numbers at those airports – Dublin, Kerry, Knock, Cork and Shannon – when the crisis was only just beginning.