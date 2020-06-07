MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

A rare Xiaomi smartphone has been ‘torn to pieces’ by a fan

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A rare Xiaomi smartphone has been 'torn to pieces' by a fan

After showing up live in Italy in some stores (but only behind the display case), one of the rarest smartphones from Xiaomi returns to be talked about. In fact, someone even decided to “tear it to pieces”.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizmochina and as you can see in the photos accompanying the article, the device to which we refer is Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha smartphone that is in the hands of very few users globally. In fact, long ago there was talk of a price equal to about 2560 euros and very limited units, but then in reality not much was known and on the official Global site of the company there is not even the button to buy the device.

The fact is that Mi Mix Alpha, also because of its “tour” in the Mi Stores, has particularly attracted the attention of fans, especially thanks to its “wraparound” display, which also covers the sides of the smartphone (the screen-to-body ratio is 180.6%). By the way, in terms of technical characteristics we are talking about a top of the range of 2019, given that the processor should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, flanked by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory. By the way, according to the latest rumors, Xiaomi would have decided to update the smartphone to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, but we have no official information on the matter.

In short, Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha has so far been more a “showdown” of the Chinese company, rather than a smartphone that really points to the consumer market. In any case, it is interesting to note how someone managed to recover a unit, disassemble it and publish the photos online, so as to show everyone internal components.

