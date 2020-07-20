Gardaí closed a pub that opened in County Limerick this morning.

Whelans, Newcastle in Limerick, was open for two hours and 50 customers had arrived before it was closed again by the Gardaí.

The owner of the place, Gearóid Whelan, says that he has not broken any law, and that he just wants the Government to trust the country 's pubs.

Customers had to undergo a temperature test, disinfect their hands and stretch in before being boarded.

Gearóid Whelan threatened to reopen his pub if the country's airports were left open and he acted on his word at 11am.

Pubs that do not sell food were due to reopen today but the Government decided to postpone that date until 10 August.

Alcohol and soft drinks only sold in place. No one was allowed to stand at the counter and only one person was allowed in the toilet at a time.

Gearóid Whelan claimed to have spent € 10,000 setting up the pub for safety restrictions.

Around 1pm, Gardaí came in and advised Gearóid Whelan to close the pub.

They spent about 10 minutes in the pub and the place closed shortly afterwards.