A powerful explosion and fire on a US Navy ship injured 21 people, including personnel

By Brian Adam
The wounded included 17 U.S. Navy personnel, photo: AFP

California: A fire broke out in a U.S. Navy ship parked at a naval base in the U.S. city of San Diego, injuring 21 people, including personnel.

According to the International News Agency, a powerful explosion took place in a US Navy ship at a base in California, after which a fire broke out in the ship. A rapidly spreading fire engulfed part of the ship. The nature and cause of the blast were not immediately clear.

Rescuers responded immediately after the blast, and firefighters battled it out after an hour-long struggle. Twenty-one wounded have been taken to hospital, including 17 U.S. Navy personnel, three of whom are said to be in critical condition.

A U.S. Navy spokesman told the media that the ship was being repaired at a naval base when it suddenly exploded. No casualties were reported but 21 personnel and civilians were injured. An inquiry committee has been formed to determine the cause of the accident.

