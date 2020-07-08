ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Watching TV on mobile is even easier: DTT Channels is updated to version 2.0 with notable improvements

One of the best Android apps to watch TV has received a notable update for improve channel search and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it could soon become one of the most studied ever. The star is called Lacaille 9352, or GJ 887, and in its orbit scientists have found two rocky planets and there are clues to the presence of a third.

Find a potentially habitable planet it is not easy, orbiting at the right distance from its star is only the first step. The size and composition are fundamental, as is the star’s level of activity. However, this may not be enough if the system is too far away for it to be viewed properly.

These planets provide us with the opportunity to study the presence of life outside the solar system in more detail, ” says Sandra Jeffers, an astrophysicist at the University of Gottingen, Germany.

For now the clues to the presence of a third planet they are still weak, but the two rocky planets actually found are already sufficient reason to study this star system in detail. Normally exoplanets are much more distant, such as Kepler-1649 c which is 300 light-years away.

The star, which has a mass equal to half of our Sun, is one red dwarf. They are celestial bodies that live very long, are cold and have intense stellar activity. Due to their temperature, the habitable belt is much closer to the star and the planets are threatened by mass expulsion and stellar winds emitted by the red dwarf.

GJ 887 is very particular, despite being a red dwarf, it is extremely quiet, with very low activity and almost constant brilliance. This makes it extremely interesting for Red Dots Survey, a project to search for rocky planets near red dwarfs.

Telescopes found the planets by observing the small changes in brightness of the star, which they showed in the case of GJ 887 two distinct periodic signals. This is just one of the possible ways to find an exoplanet. The masses of exoplanets are between 4.3 and 7.6 solar masses, making them super-lands, but they are hardly habitable. The third signal is the most promising one from this point of view because it would be inside the habitable zone. However, it was measured only once and we have had no further tests.

There may be no third planet. “Consider the third signal, with a period of about 50 days, very doubtful and linked to stellar activity, ” the researchers explain in their article.

The system is however very interesting and its proximity makes it very suitable to be studied by our telescopes. In the coming times, we may have new clues and evidence on the possible presence of a third planet. We await developments.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi launches the first 100% blue light-free lamp

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We are used to Xiaomi launching truly innovative products in all kinds of segments. Now, after years where it has been sought to minimize...
Read more

At last! Dark mode comes to Google Docs & Spreadsheets

Apps Brian Adam -
For those of us who use Google's office suite daily, it was one of those unfathomable mysteries that assail you from time to time:...
Read more

DL Semplificazioni, Conte: "A great plan for broadband is coming"

Tech News Brian Adam -
The Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, during the press conference held at Palazzo Chigi, to present the DL Simplifications, announced that the government is working...
Read more

Moto G 5G Plus: a huge battery and 5G to compete in the mid-range

Android Brian Adam -
Motorola has just announced a new model for its Moto G family. This is the Moto G 5G Plus, a mid-range terminal that bets...
Read more

There is an app that reminds you when you should change the mask

Apps Brian Adam -
Although we are entering the summer, in a month of July traditionally beach, or mountaineer, we must remember that we are in the midst...
Read more

ASUS launches the new VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15

Android Brian Adam -
ASUS announces the availability of its on the Italian market new VivoBook S14 and S15thin and light laptops that arrive in Italy both in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY