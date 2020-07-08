A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it could soon become one of the most studied ever. The star is called Lacaille 9352, or GJ 887, and in its orbit scientists have found two rocky planets and there are clues to the presence of a third.

Find a potentially habitable planet it is not easy, orbiting at the right distance from its star is only the first step. The size and composition are fundamental, as is the star’s level of activity. However, this may not be enough if the system is too far away for it to be viewed properly.

“These planets provide us with the opportunity to study the presence of life outside the solar system in more detail, ” says Sandra Jeffers, an astrophysicist at the University of Gottingen, Germany.

For now the clues to the presence of a third planet they are still weak, but the two rocky planets actually found are already sufficient reason to study this star system in detail. Normally exoplanets are much more distant, such as Kepler-1649 c which is 300 light-years away.

The star, which has a mass equal to half of our Sun, is one red dwarf. They are celestial bodies that live very long, are cold and have intense stellar activity. Due to their temperature, the habitable belt is much closer to the star and the planets are threatened by mass expulsion and stellar winds emitted by the red dwarf.

GJ 887 is very particular, despite being a red dwarf, it is extremely quiet, with very low activity and almost constant brilliance. This makes it extremely interesting for Red Dots Survey, a project to search for rocky planets near red dwarfs.

Telescopes found the planets by observing the small changes in brightness of the star, which they showed in the case of GJ 887 two distinct periodic signals. This is just one of the possible ways to find an exoplanet. The masses of exoplanets are between 4.3 and 7.6 solar masses, making them super-lands, but they are hardly habitable. The third signal is the most promising one from this point of view because it would be inside the habitable zone. However, it was measured only once and we have had no further tests.

There may be no third planet. “Consider the third signal, with a period of about 50 days, very doubtful and linked to stellar activity, ” the researchers explain in their article.

The system is however very interesting and its proximity makes it very suitable to be studied by our telescopes. In the coming times, we may have new clues and evidence on the possible presence of a third planet. We await developments.