A patent from Samsung suggests that the next Galaxy Note will be foldable

Foldable phones are here to stay and, after the success of the Galaxy Z Flip, which has managed to exhaust units (the ones they brought to Spain) in its early days, it seems that there is a market with customers wanting to carry them in their pockets Although, yes, not at any price. Remember that the Galaxy Fold arrived in stores last year costing just over 2,000 euros, so it barely reached significant sales.

And Samsung is one of those companies that have worked the hardest to get these new devices to the stores, so it’s no wonder that keep looking for ways to introduce these folding screens into their main ranges, such as the Galaxy Note and the Galaxy S. Remember that you already did something similar when I developed your infinite screens, which first landed on that Note Edge and later ended up installed in all its range stops.

A foldable Galaxy Note 20?

Now they have appeared some patents that point directly to the possibility that the next Galaxy Note 20 that will arrive in August this year (if the coronavirus crisis allows it) have this technology foldable although, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip that just hit the markup, once known as phablet I would opt for a configuration more similar to that of the Fold.

Samsung patent.

That is, instead of doubling its size to acquire the appearance of a mobile with a seven-inch screen, it would opt for a configuration that would end up turning it almost into a tablet. Further, in these patents you can see how there is a gap to show where the S-Pen will be, which is the key element that differentiates performance between the two highest ranges launched by Koreans every year.

One of the details that most attract the attention of these patents is how Samsung seems to forget about creating folding phones that look like two smartphones on top of each other, and choose to sharpen the thickness of their design on the outside, so that they would be much lighter than, for example, the Fold model they launched last year.

Samsung patent.

Furthermore, the same sources speak of that patent confirms that Samsung will incorporate folding systems on the screens They will be much safer, so they will better withstand the stress of continued use. Something that in certain units of their devices already on the market failed.