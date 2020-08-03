A nine-year-old Pakistani student has set a new record for setting a chemistry distance table

Lahore: The promising nine-year-old Pakistani student broke the world record for arranging elements in the periodic table of alchemy.

According to Gulf News, on July 18, Natalia Najam of Lahore won the Guinness Book of World Records. In just two minutes and 42 seconds, Natalia Najam placed the elements of the periodic table in their place at lightning speed and presented them in the shortest possible time, and Natalia did it in less than seven seconds.

Natalia broke the record of Indian professor Meenakshi Agarwal by a margin of seven seconds and after performing this feat she happily chanted the slogan and in a video she was praised by the judges of Guinness Book of World Records.

Student Natalia has an extraordinary interest in science and technology and wants other children around the world to be inspired by her work and be attracted to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

As soon as Natalia’s video and post surfaced on Pakistani social media, Facebook users appreciated her. Many called her one of the youngest scientists in Pakistan. Natalia wants girls in particular to choose this field so that more and more girls can be attracted to science.

Interestingly, Natalia’s father Hassan Najam has said that Natalia has not been enrolled in any school so far and she is being educated at home.