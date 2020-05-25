A new type of cosmic object has been found: a comet-tailed asteroid

Occasionally astronomers come across objects that shake their knowledge because of features never seen before. A newly discovered asteroid – called 2019 LD2 – is part of this definition.

The cosmic rock has an orbit similar to an asteroid, but a comet-like tail. The object shares its orbit with Jupiter, in a swarm known as “Trojan asteroids of Jupiter”. 2019 LD2 first caught the attention of astronomers in early June last year when the University of Hawaii’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) detected a weak new signal.

Follow-up observations came quickly on June 10, when astronomers from ATLAS noticed what seemed to be comet behaviour. Lately, the experts have returned to their observations and confirm what they saw the first time: a comet-like tail.

Because of its unusual orbit, astronomers are intrigued by the processes that could drive the space stone. “We have believed for decades that Trojan asteroids should contain large quantities of ice beneath their surfaces, but so far they have never had evidence,” says astronomer Alan Fitzsimmons of the Queen’s University of Belfast in Ireland.”ATLAS has shown that predictions of their frozen nature could be correct.”

There is a theory: 2019 LD2 may have existed recently collided with another piece of rock, the impact could have removed enough material to expose the previously sealed ice, allowing it to sublimate and drain.