A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

By Brian Adam
A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition between the quantum world and our macroscopic world. The atomic Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID), this is the name of the device, is able to perform useful rotation measurements in quantum computers.

In conventional SQUIDs, the quantum interference of currents is capable of producing very precise magnetic field measurements. We use neutral atoms instead of charged electrons and, instead of being sensitive to the magnetic field, the atomtronic version of the SQUID is sensitive to mechanical rotation, ” explains Changhyun Ryu, a physicist of the materials physics group at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The instrument is very small, about 10 millionths of a meter, but in any case tens of thousands of times larger than a molecule and therefore it places itself on an intermediate scale with respect to the particles governed by quantum mechanics and the macroscopic world. From a research point of view, it is an excellent way to understand how the behaviour of the world, at the scales we are used to, emerges from quantum interactions of its fundamental components; from a more pragmatic point of view, it is an excellent tool for measuring rotational speeds and could be useful in the construction of quantum computers.

Hopefully, this discovery will better define the strange properties of quantum mechanics, always remembering that there is a big difference between “quantum” and “science fiction”.

The researchers created this SQUID trapping cold atoms thanks to a layer of laser light, a second laser intersects the “sheet” and guides the atoms into two semicircles, separated by a small gap called “Josephson junction“. When the SQUID is rotated, the Josephson junctions move towards each other and the population of atoms in the semicircles changes due to quantum interactions. By counting the atoms we can determine the rotation speed of the system with great precision.

For now, it is only the first prototype and there is still a long way to go, but the approach seems really promising and could throw light on the middle ground between the quantum world and the classical world.

