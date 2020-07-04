HealthLatest newsTop Stories
A new swine flu virus has been identified in China by researchers

By Brian Adam
The emergence of the coronavirus has triggered a kind of control against all types of viruses, especially those transmitted by animals, which could infect humans. Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu, according to a study published in the U.S. scientific journal PNAS.

Called G4, the virus is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in the now distant 2009. The latter, possesses “all essential hallmarks adapted to infect humans” say the authors of the new study, scientists from Chinese universities and the China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2011 to 2018, researchers have collected around 30,000 nasal swabs from pigs in slaughterhouses in 10 Chinese provinces and in a veterinary hospital allowing them to isolate 179 swine flu viruses. Most of these were parts of a new dominant pig type since 2016. The researchers then conducted various experiments on ferrets – widely used in influenza studies because they exhibit human-like symptoms such as fever, coughing and sneezing.

G4 has been observed to be highly infectious, replicating in human cells and causing more severe symptoms than those seen in ferrets compared to other viruses. According to blood tests that showed antibodies created by exposure to the pathogen, 10.4% of the pig workers had already been infected. Tests showed that 4.4% of the general population also appeared to have been exposed to the virus.

The virus has therefore already passed from animals to humans, but there is still no evidence that it can be transmitted from human to human, the main concern of scientists. The authors asked for urgent measures to monitor people who work closely with pigs. “We are constantly at risk of a new onset of zoonotic pathogens [a pathogen that has gone from an animal to a human being] and that farm animal, with which humans have more contact than wildlife, can act from source for important pandemic viruses“, James Wood, head of the veterinary medicine department of Cambridge University, is keen to stress.

One should not be alarmed since experts are trying in every way to take precautions about the virus, so as to avoid future epidemics.

