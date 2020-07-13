ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
A new "spot" has been discovered on Jupiter, but that’s not what you might think

By Brian Adam
A new 'spot' has been discovered on Jupiter, but that's not what you might think

We all know the iconic large red spot on Jupiter, a storm that has lasted for at least 300 years and which could contain Earth given its size. Just “next” to this colossal spot, it seems that another smaller one is being created; the discovery was made recently by an amateur astronomer.

The observation was made by Clyde Foster of the city of Centurion, in South Africa, through his telescope on the morning of May 31, 2020. In the images captured by some astronomers in Australia, conducted only a few hours earlier, this feature was not visible. The dilemma was solved by NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which performed its 27th close-range flight over Jupiter two days after Foster’s sighting.

The new discovery was informally called “Clyde’s Spot”. Unlike the gigantic storm nearby, the discovery is actually a powerful convective “burst”, a plume of erupting gas that extends over the upper cloud layers of the Jovian atmosphere. In some filters, sensitive to the wavelengths of light in which methane gas is strongly absorbed, the burst appears as a bright spot. Here is the reason for his discovery.

These “outbursts” are common events in Jupiter’s north and south equatorial belts, but not in the southern belt of the gas planet, which are much rarer. “The images show fascinating structures within the storm system that are already causing shocks within the planetary science community“, writes Foster on the website of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa’s. The Juno spacecraft will return to the area again, during the next flights, and will observe the evolution of the situation.

We will see if there will be news.

