A new species of velvet spider has been discovered that recalls the colors of the Batman Joker

A new species of spider has been discovered, very elusive, which thanks to the colours of the back that recall those of the Joker, the famous Batman villain, has been called as Joacquin Phoenix.

A red stripe that seems to have been brushed directly on the white back of the spider is the peculiar characteristic that scientists immediately linked to the Joker, perhaps the most loved and famous of Batman’s villains. It is these characteristic colours that prompted the scientists, as they write in the magazine Arthropoda Selecta, to name this new species of spider in honour of one of the most famous actors who played the Joker: Joacquin Phoenix. It takes the name of Loureedia phoenix. Even the epithet of this genre, Loureedia, is inspired by a famous public figure, a musician this time, that is Lou Reed.

In short, many famous people contribute to give a name and a surname to these creatures, also called velvet spiders. This small arthropod is also the first to have been found outside the Mediterranean, in Iran, to be precise. The genus contains four other species but this small spider with the body covered with hair it was not easy to track down for the following reasons: first, these spiders are extremely small, their body is about eight millimetres long and, secondly, their habits provide for the exit from underground burrows only for three weeks a year.

In particular, only male individuals, in the period between the end of October and mid-November, venture out of their shelters to go in search of females and mate. For this reason, in fact, they have been captured, at least for the moment, only male specimens. Females are therefore more difficult to find even if scientists want to find out where they take refuge by following the males during the mating period.

Credit image: Niloofar Sheikh