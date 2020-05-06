A new documentary about the Irish language outside the Gaeltacht to be broadcast on TG4 tonight

Tonight a new documentary will be broadcast on TG4 about the life of an Irish speaker in the city.

Ciara Ní É, a Dublin-based writer and broadcaster, is the presenter of the program, which follows on from a recent program broadcast on TG4 about the Gaeltacht.

In the new program, Ciara Ní É, the founder of the REIC poetry club, discusses the case of Irish with Irish speakers in Belfast, Dublin and Carn Tóchair in Derry.

Among the interviewees in the program Ciara Ní É – Life Through Irish, Peadar Ó Caomhánach and Ozgur Ó Ciardha, founders of the Pop-Up Gaeltacht, are members of the Dream Red campaign group, the football commentator and well-known principal Colm O’Rourke, education expert Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir and poet Séamus Barra O’Sullivan.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, Ciara Ní É, said she wanted to find out if she could live a “life through Irish”.

“Especially for me, because I came from a background where no Irish was available, whatever I do in Irish, be it friends or events or whatever, I have to go out and look for it.

“I and many of my friends are trying for this world but now in my mid-thirties, I want to look at this property. What do I need to do to ensure I have life through Irish and not fall into the English-speaking world? ” said No.

The program discusses Irish in the education system, how to create a language community and various aspects of Irish language life in cities and rural areas where the language is flourishing.

The poet said that she had a better understanding of the situation of the Irish speaker in Irish and that the question is not a “one-off”.

“I thought at first that there was a need to build a settlement like it did on the Shaw Road in Belfast, but now I feel it is a jigsaw puzzle of effort and that it feels.”

“What you need is a community, that you have people to talk to. If you are not physically able to be in the Gaeltacht, there are many different ways to build a community, be it a poetry community, like we are doing with REIC or maybe play sports and like a sports club Establish Irish.

“People have to make their own efforts to have Irish in their daily lives,” said Ciara Ní É.