A new 4K Apple TV could go on sale very, very soon

This is how some analysts reveal them.

When those from Cupertino launched Apple TV in January 2007, nobody thought it would take on so much body. So came to support the company’s strategy, which began introducing content from movies, series and TV shows in the old iTunes, which were beginning to be compatible with the iPod Video of the time (and soon the iPod Touch and iPhone).

Since then five generations have appeared on the market with the last one landing in 2017 with 4K resolution. A qualitative leap that was accompanied by the introduction of tvOS and a whole series of new services such as applications and games. As if it were yet another platform on which to enjoy the same releases as on iOS or iPadOS.

New generation insight

It has been one of the main Apple filters, Jon Prosser, the one that has published on social networks that those from Cupertino prepare a new model of 4K Apple TV that could arrive very soon to the shops. In other circumstances, we would have doubted such information, but after seeing the activity they carried out during the first months of the year (iPhone SE, iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Pro …), who can doubt it?

In the message, the analyst speaks of “new Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB / 128GB ready to ship (…) Code name: Neptune T1125. Another one of those things that could fall at any moment. Apple is not cold at the moment, “the latter referring to the fact that, despite the coronavirus crisis, those of Tim Cook maintain their activity and plans as if nothing happened.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀 Codename: Neptune T1125 Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂 I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020

If we analyze the dates we are on, it is very possible that they fit perfectly to have a new Apple TV 4K in stores since a new WWDC will be held virtually in June. In it, we will know more details about the improvements that Cupertino’s are preparing to introduce in tvOS, which promises many changes.

Apple’s A12X chip is the same one that Californians installed on 2018 iPad Pro, the previous generation of those who have just arrived in stores, so they ensure optimal performance when launching applications, games and multimedia content. We will see any way how far the changes go and if it is possible that this STB (set-top box) acquires new functionalities in the heat of the many services in which they are involved in Apple. Attentive.