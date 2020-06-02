A Neanderthal gene found in some women could make them more fertile

The progesterone it is a crucial hormone for reproduction in many mammals, but for some unknown reason, it appears to act differently in humans. New research, published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, shows that our species has an unexpectedly high genetic variation for the progesterone receptor.

Analyzing data from 450,000 people in the UK biobank (244,000 of them women) of European descent, the researchers found that almost a third carry the remains of a genetic variant, which helps encode the progesterone receptor and was also present in Neanderthals. More importantly, unlike others, the new study suggests that there are several benefits to having this gene.

For example, those who wear this variant tend to have less bleeding in the early stages of pregnancy, fewer miscarriages and give birth to more girls, probably because this genetic variant is linked to multiple progesterone receptors. “The percentage of women who inherited this gene is about ten times greater than most Neanderthal gene variants“says biophysicist Hugo Zeberg of the Karolinska Institutet.”These results suggest that the receptor Neanderthal variant has a favorable effect on fertility.”

In some cases, orally administered progesterone has been shown to potentially reduce the rate of miscarriages and improve fertility among women suffering from early bleeding and recurrent miscarriages. A 2018 study, however, stated exactly the opposite of what was written in this new document. The different answers might have something to do with our different receptors.