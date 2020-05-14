A nano-cloth full of antioxidants that heals wounds and keeps food fresh

Texas: We know that antioxidants stop the oxidation process. Now we have made them into a kind of nanoparticle to soothe wound healing bandages which on the other hand also prevent food items from spoiling quickly.

Scientists at the University of Texas A&M have combined antioxidants into mats and clothing made of special nanofibers. In this way, they gradually inject antioxidants on the wound bandage or on the food or fruit wrapped in cloth.

We know that in the process of oxidation, electrons are released from atoms and molecules. An example of this is the process of rusting iron. But this process also continues in our body and free radicals expel electrons from other molecules. This process progresses rapidly and the process of oxidation in the cells continues which leads to many diseases as well as cancer.

This is why when air gets into a wound or food, oxidation begins, which can worsen both the taste and the wound. That is why the action of antioxidants is harmful in many ways.

But it is difficult to deliver antioxidants to a place for a long time. Therefore, experimentally, experts have used a well-known antioxidant known as tank acid. It also has the ability to fight bacteria and viruses.

According to experts, tank acids contain polyphenols that have antioxidant properties. First choose a special polymer and make nano-threads from it. Now that the tannic acid has been placed in it, its molecules sit comfortably in place. The cloth-like mat then became flexible and strong, which could be wrapped around the wound like a bandage. But initially the rate of antioxidant emissions was very slow.

Further changes were made to the nanoparticles, and as the pH of the fabric changed, the antioxidant emissions increased. According to a team from the University of Texas, the fabric is being experimentally designed to be wrapped around wounds and lined with food.