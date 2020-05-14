Thursday, May 14, 2020
Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

A nano-cloth full of antioxidants that heals wounds and keeps food fresh

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In this picture, a mat made of nano-fibers can be seen. Phototexas A&M University

Texas: We know that antioxidants stop the oxidation process. Now we have made them into a kind of nanoparticle to soothe wound healing bandages which on the other hand also prevent food items from spoiling quickly.

Scientists at the University of Texas A&M have combined antioxidants into mats and clothing made of special nanofibers. In this way, they gradually inject antioxidants on the wound bandage or on the food or fruit wrapped in cloth.

We know that in the process of oxidation, electrons are released from atoms and molecules. An example of this is the process of rusting iron. But this process also continues in our body and free radicals expel electrons from other molecules. This process progresses rapidly and the process of oxidation in the cells continues which leads to many diseases as well as cancer.

This is why when air gets into a wound or food, oxidation begins, which can worsen both the taste and the wound. That is why the action of antioxidants is harmful in many ways.

But it is difficult to deliver antioxidants to a place for a long time. Therefore, experimentally, experts have used a well-known antioxidant known as tank acid. It also has the ability to fight bacteria and viruses.

According to experts, tank acids contain polyphenols that have antioxidant properties. First choose a special polymer and make nano-threads from it. Now that the tannic acid has been placed in it, its molecules sit comfortably in place. The cloth-like mat then became flexible and strong, which could be wrapped around the wound like a bandage. But initially the rate of antioxidant emissions was very slow.

Further changes were made to the nanoparticles, and as the pH of the fabric changed, the antioxidant emissions increased. According to a team from the University of Texas, the fabric is being experimentally designed to be wrapped around wounds and lined with food.

More Articles Like This

Models that enlarge their lips after dozens of operations want more operations

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Sofia: The 22-year-old model, who is obsessed with making herself a Barbie doll, has undergone 15 to 20 lip surgeries over the past several...
Read more

Google's ability to "copy" handwritten text from a mobile phone and "paste" it into a computer

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Google has introduced a new and very useful feature for its users that allows handwritten text to be "copied" from a mobile phone to...
Read more

Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists...
Read more

Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her...
Read more

Introducing the Google App to get kids into the habit of reading

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Google, the world's largest search engine, has introduced an app to help children develop reading habits and become proficient in reading. Children usually get tired...
Read more

'Spies' searching for Corona patients in Turkey

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Ankara: Wearing face masks and hiding in full protective clothing, unidentified persons suddenly entered the house in the dark of night and if...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

A nano-cloth full of antioxidants that heals wounds and keeps food fresh

Texas: We know that antioxidants stop the oxidation process. Now we have made them into a kind of nanoparticle...
Read more
Top Stories

Models that enlarge their lips after dozens of operations want more operations

Brian Adam - 0
Sofia: The 22-year-old model, who is obsessed with making herself a Barbie doll, has undergone 15 to 20 lip surgeries over the past several...
Read more
Top Stories

Google's ability to "copy" handwritten text from a mobile phone and "paste" it into a computer

Brian Adam - 0
Google has introduced a new and very useful feature for its users that allows handwritten text to be "copied" from a mobile phone to...
Read more
Top Stories

Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Brian Adam - 0
Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists...
Read more
Top Stories

Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

Brian Adam - 0
Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her...
Read more
Top Stories

Introducing the Google App to get kids into the habit of reading

Brian Adam - 0
Google, the world's largest search engine, has introduced an app to help children develop reading habits and become proficient in reading. Children usually get tired...
Read more
Top Stories

'Spies' searching for Corona patients in Turkey

Brian Adam - 0
Ankara: Wearing face masks and hiding in full protective clothing, unidentified persons suddenly entered the house in the dark of night and if...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY