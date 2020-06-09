A mysterious cosmic ray that repeats itself every 157 days

For the second time astronomers have found a fast radio burst which is repeated, cyclically, every 157 days. This could mean that the mysterious unpredictability of these phenomena could depend on our ability, or rather inability to detect them.

FRB 121102 is already famous for being the most active fast radio burst we know, having issued many bursts since its discovery in 2012. It was thought that there was no reason or rhythm in this activity, but new analyzes revealed the existence of a defined pattern.

In accordance with the new studies, and with a new analysis of the old ones, FRB 121102 has been found to repeat an activity with a period of 90 days and with a break of 67 days. This 157-day interval repeats regularly

“This is an extraordinary result and it is only the second system in which we have seen a similar modulation, ” explains astronomer Kaustubh Rajwade of the University of Manchester. “Detecting a periodicity provides an important constraint to understand the origin of the bursts and the cyclic activity is opposed to the hypothesis of neutron stars. “

THE fast radio burst they are fascinating phenomena, huge beams of energy in the radio spectrum that last a few milliseconds. In their reference system, they emit the energy of thousands of millions of Suns. Some of them only shone once and after we haven’t been able to observe them yet, this makes them unpredictable.

A small number showed repetitive activity that appeared to be random, at least until the discovery of FRB 180916, which showed a period of around 16 days. This is about 10 times smaller than the period FRB 121102; but, if we assume that the two objects are similar, the only difference should be due to the orbital period.

Many possible explanations have already been hypothesized; from black holes to neutron stars, passing through hypothetical called stars blitzar to aliens (no, it’s not aliens). Now that we have discovered a second cyclical source, we need to consider the possibility that all FRBs are periodic. We do not have enough data to make any hypotheses and this should push the scientific community to devote greater efforts to the observation of these wonderful phenomena.