A mosaic dating back to Roman times has emerged under a vineyard in Verona

After a century of research, archaeologists have discovered a Roman mosaic under a Negrar vineyard, a town located in Valpolicella, in the province of Verona. The mosaic is believed to have been part of a villa that experts started looking for in 1922.

“When I saw the mosaic it was very impressive for the quality, the well-preserved colours, the conservation of the mosaic itself,” said the mayor Roberto Grison to AFP. Although the presence of objects dating back to Roman times was known, until now there have been no great finds.

The moment of discovery was “like getting into a time machine,” said the archaeologist Gianni de Zuccato. “It was an extraordinary feeling, I confess that I could not have stayed cold“, the man at Agence France-Presse continues, dating the mosaics around 250-400 AD.”I felt like a child, going back to a time machine, imagining the era, the people who were here, who lived here, in this hidden and preserved villa.”

The ancient villa could cover it an area of ​​about 300 square meters. However, “there are other parts that we have discovered, service areas, there could be about 1,000 square meters of buildings, on top of which there is the green area, the garden“. Currently, in fact, experts are trying to find out the exact extension of the villa.”The result will not come soon and significant resources will be needed“he added to end the town hall of Negrar.