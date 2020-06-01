Latest newsTop Stories
A mosaic dating back to Roman times has emerged under a vineyard in Verona

By Brian Adam
Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
A mosaic dating back to Roman times has emerged under a vineyard in Verona

After a century of research, archaeologists have discovered a Roman mosaic under a Negrar vineyard, a town located in Valpolicella, in the province of Verona. The mosaic is believed to have been part of a villa that experts started looking for in 1922.

When I saw the mosaic it was very impressive for the quality, the well-preserved colours, the conservation of the mosaic itself,” said the mayor Roberto Grison to AFP. Although the presence of objects dating back to Roman times was known, until now there have been no great finds.

The moment of discovery was “like getting into a time machine,” said the archaeologist Gianni de Zuccato. “It was an extraordinary feeling, I confess that I could not have stayed cold“, the man at Agence France-Presse continues, dating the mosaics around 250-400 AD.”I felt like a child, going back to a time machine, imagining the era, the people who were here, who lived here, in this hidden and preserved villa.

The ancient villa could cover it an area of ​​about 300 square meters. However, “there are other parts that we have discovered, service areas, there could be about 1,000 square meters of buildings, on top of which there is the green area, the garden“. Currently, in fact, experts are trying to find out the exact extension of the villa.”The result will not come soon and significant resources will be needed“he added to end the town hall of Negrar.

Find evidence of marijuana use during the Iron Age in the Middle East

According to a new study, an altar from a iron age sanctuary in Israel it contains the remains of the world's first known example...
600,000 followers of a 16-year-old math and science teacher

New York: In the lockdown, people are wasting their time watching useless videos on YouTube and Tik Tak, but a young teacher has...
The discovery of a new Pakistani species of sharp-toothed fish has been named after a witch

Michigan: Today, a type of fish called anchovy is common in the oceans around the world. But the millions of years old fossils found...
Travel lacks a long way to catch up

It has never been truer than the journey is the destination. Travel has shown resistance after previous crises, suggesting that once a vaccine, treatment,...
What will change when the coronavirus passes

Someday, we will look back and remember quarantine as a training experience. For some, it will be a heartbreaking affair, in which their loved...
Riots erupt in US over deaths, curfew imposed in several cities

Washington: Violent demonstrations against racial discrimination and prejudice against blacks have intensified in the United States, and as the situation worsens, curfews have...
Sodar: This is how the Google app works that helps keep social distance

We explain how Sodar works, the Google app to maintain social distance and avoid possible infections while we are on the streets. In recent months,...
How to integrate Zoom into Chrome thanks to its official extension

Zoom is one of the great revelations of recent months, if not directly saying that It is the app that has devastated during...
Twitter Labels Two Donald Trump Tweets As ‘Potentially Misleading’

Presumably, one should have grown up and lived in the United States. to understand the magnitude of the figure of its President, although, In...
 Today is the hottest day of the year so far

Today is the hottest day of the year so far in Ireland. The temperature was as high as 26.9 degrees in the Furnace, Newport,...
Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C: they filter the alleged specifications of the next cheap Xiaomi mobiles

The last time we heard about the Xiaomi Redmi 9 was in leaks at the end of 2019, when barely a month had passed...
Leaked specifications of Honor Play 4 Pro: high-end heart and 5G connectivity

Last week we had news about the Honor Play 4, a mid-range mobile phone that leaked on TENAA, revealing most of its specifications. It...
