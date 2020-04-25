Saturday, April 25, 2020
By Brian Adam
8
0

A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic

A million new poor people in Italy due to the pandemic

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, which can cause an 8% drop in GDP, is particularly severe in the southern regions of the country

After six weeks deadbolt across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, it could already be a million people who in Italy have entered a situation of poverty and have difficulty buying food and other basic necessities due to economic break caused by disease. It is the estimate of a study carried out by Coldiretti, the main group of Italian farmers and ranchers, who appeal to the solidarity of citizens with the most disadvantaged.

More and more supermarkets are boxes or baskets where you can leave basic necessities after buying them for those who cannot afford them. Whoever can, let him. He who cannot, let him catch », says the poster of these solidarity points. “We ask regular consumers in our markets and points of sale to transfer part of their purchase so that it can reach those who need it most,” says Sara Paraluppi, member of Coldiretti.

The coronavirus is approaching the 190,000 infected and exceeds 25,500 deaths in Italy, to which must be added the terrible economic balance it entails. It is calculated that it may cause an eight point drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, although this is an estimate that could worsen if the resumption of productive activities is delayed.

Factories and companies are expected to be able to operate again as of May 4, when presumably the restrictions will be lifted, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has not yet explained the details of the de-escalation plan prepared by the Government. He announced that he will do so before the end of this week.

Among the new poor people left by the pandemic, according to the study by Coldiretti, are the seasonal workers, workers who have lost their jobs due to the bolt, artisans that they have their businesses closed and all those that survived through activities carried out on the black market. Many of these collectives are finding difficulties accessing public aid and they do not have enough savings to face this situation.

Coronavirus in numbers
Graph: curves and updated data in Spain and the world
Graph: curves and updated data in Spain and the world
Homemade masks: cotton, seamless and breathable

The heads of Caritas and the Food Bank assure that there is a 40% average increase in aid requests that they are receiving in recent weeks, particularly in the southern regions of the country, whose economy was already starting out in a weak position. With the new poor due to the pandemic, 3.7 million Italians need help to be able to acquire enough food for their survival.

