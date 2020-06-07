Tech NewsHow to?
A mathematical walk through the Alhambra: when art is based on numbers

By Brian Adam
In the eyes of someone not adept at mathematics, the arc leading these lines can convey great harmony, but it would be difficult to explain why. The cause of this harmony is in the mathematics used for its design, for an extraordinarily calculated composition.

This specific arch is the arch of the Cordovan Islamic mihrab of the Granada palace of the Madraza, a place that indicates the direction in which to pray according to the Muslim religion. If we look, inner and outer arches are not concentricthat is, they do not share the same axis. The inner arch is raised R / 2 above the fascia axis, and the outer arch raised an R / 5.

<img set = "https://i.blogs.es/cc3d14/, has the proportion of a rectangle √2. You could say that this entrance to the Alhambra has exactly the same proportions as a DIN A4.

<img set = "https://i.blogs.es/875f66/ which has at least one example of each of the flat crystallographic groups. There are 17 types of mosaics according to this theory, which are governed by four movements in the plane: the rotation, the symmetry, the translations and the symmetries with displacement.

Combining these movements these 17 types of mosaics, and the Alhambra brings them all together. No other place in the world got it before.

aa
aaa

Although we see very different mosaics, it is possible that they belong to the same crystallographic group, so Joaquín and Francisco have used an algorithmic table to recognize each one of them.

algorithm

All these variations can be performed according to these four plane movements.

Rgeathearfsyui

Depending on how the minimum initial motif is formed, the turns that are made and what types of off-plan movements are executed, we can create various types of mosaics, such as this one of the Puerta del Vino.

gggg
Hhrhrh
gggg

The mosaic is an element that appears very commonly throughout the Alhambra not only for aesthetic reasons, but also because it represents an idea of ​​Islam: since it does not allow to graphically represent its god in any way, ideas, concepts are used or epigraphs.

A mosaic is one, and as with mosaics, all seven are in the Alhambra.

Geeggqgq

An oratory mathematically oriented towards Mecca

In the middle of 2019 Muslims can use an application on their smartphone that easily indicates where they should go to make their prayers looking towards Mecca. We can know thanks to technology that the correct direction of orientation from Granada must be 100.4º SE, what direction does the Oratorio del Mexuar, part of the Alhambra, have?

If we check it using Google's planimetry, or GeoGebra software, we can see that an azimuth of 108.89º is obtained ("azimuth" refers to an angle of orientation on the surface of a real or virtual sphere).

<img set = "https://i.blogs.es/d3996e/.

