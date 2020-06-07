A mathematical walk through the Alhambra: when art is based on numbers

Combining these movements these 17 types of mosaics, and the Alhambra brings them all together. No other place in the world got it before.

Although we see very different mosaics, it is possible that they belong to the same crystallographic group, so Joaquín and Francisco have used an algorithmic table to recognize each one of them.

All these variations can be performed according to these four plane movements.

Depending on how the minimum initial motif is formed, the turns that are made and what types of off-plan movements are executed, we can create various types of mosaics, such as this one of the Puerta del Vino.

The mosaic is an element that appears very commonly throughout the Alhambra not only for aesthetic reasons, but also because it represents an idea of ​​Islam: since it does not allow to graphically represent its god in any way, ideas, concepts are used or epigraphs.

A mosaic is one, and as with mosaics, all seven are in the Alhambra.

An oratory mathematically oriented towards Mecca

In the middle of 2019 Muslims can use an application on their smartphone that easily indicates where they should go to make their prayers looking towards Mecca. We can know thanks to technology that the correct direction of orientation from Granada must be 100.4º SE, what direction does the Oratorio del Mexuar, part of the Alhambra, have?

If we check it using Google's planimetry, or GeoGebra software, we can see that an azimuth of 108.89º is obtained ("azimuth" refers to an angle of orientation on the surface of a real or virtual sphere).