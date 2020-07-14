Mandatory testing of people entering this country from countries at high risk of Covid-19 needs to be looked at, says Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

However, Tánaiste Varadkar says it would not be practical to test everyone traveling into the country 's ports and airports but says he has not ruled out introducing mandatory testing for people from countries at high risk of the virus.

The Government intends to provide a list for countries that will be on a 'green list' that people can travel to without restriction. This list is expected to be published next week.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said she believes that quarantine should be mandatory for people returning home or coming to Ireland from abroad to protect the island.

She said the Government needed to look at all possible options and precautions to protect the people of Ireland.