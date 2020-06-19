A man marries a wooden statue in India

Allahabad: In India, a man fulfilled his father's wish by marrying a wooden statue.

According to Indian media, a unique wedding ceremony was held in the state of Uttar Pradesh in which the bridegroom was a young man but the bride was made of a wooden statue. The wedding pavilion was decorated. The trumpets sounded and the women sang to the beat of drums.

Prayagraj: A man was married to an effigy in Ghurpur as per his father's wish. Father of the bridegroom says, "I have 9 sons of which 8 were married. My 9th son has no property and is not intelligent, so I got him married to an effigy." (18.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/FiONuWdAQO – ANI UP (INANINewsUP) June 18, 2020

The bride and groom took seven turns and performed all the rituals. The groom told the media that instead of marrying the surviving bride, he married a lifeless wooden statue at his father's request.

The groom's 90-year-old father told the media that he has nine sons, eight of whom are married. This is his eighth son, but he has neither the money nor the brain, so instead of ruining someone's life, I Married to a wooden statue. I wanted to see all my sons get married in my life.