A man involved in a road accident at the Gaeltacht Football Championship has been arrested in the United States

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Two people were killed in a road accident in Tourmakeady three years ago while attending the Gaeltacht Football Competition

A man involved in a road accident at the Gaeltacht Football Championship has been arrested in the United States

A man involved in a road accident in which two people were killed in the Mayo Gaeltacht three years ago has been arrested in the United States as a result of an extradition warrant.

The young man, who is in his twenties, was driving the car that hit a wall in Tourmakeady on June 4, 2017. Two other occupants of the car at the time, Seán Halloran (20) from An Fhairche in Co. Mayo, were killed. Galway and Orla O’Malley (18) from Cross in Co. Galway. Mayo.

The accident happened early on the Sunday morning of Whitsun 2017 and the trio had been attending Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, which was being held in Tourmakeady.

Sean Halloran was sitting in the front passenger seat and Orla O’Malley was sitting in the rear seat when the car hit a wall in Lower Temple Park on the shores of Lake Mask.

The driver was also seriously injured, but fled to America when he was released from the hospital.

An inquest into the crash was adjourned last week and Gardaí said they were still investigating.

Gardaí in Castlebar confirmed that the driver had now been arrested in America with intent to extradite him back to Ireland.

Categories

