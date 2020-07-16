A 27-year-old man was brought before a court in Derry today charged with possession of the gun that killed journalist Lyra McKee.

Niall Sheerin from Wetlands was also charged with intent to endanger life.

Police in court claimed that Niall Sheerin's DNA was found on the gun and the ammunition.

Following the hearing, Niall Sheerin was granted bail under strict conditions.

Police found the Hammerli X-Esse .22 handgun during a search in Ballymacrobarty in Derry last month.

Lyra McKee was killed when bullets were fired at police during a riot in the Creggan area of ​​the city of Derry in April last year.

Lyra McKee, 29, was killed by the group known as the New IRA, but by accident.