The driver of a car, who left the scene of the accident in Co. Tipperary yesterday, has now been arrested and is being questioned by gardaí.

A man in the sixties was killed on a road near Nenagh.

Another woman was injured in the crash.

The driver did not remain at the scene of the accident.

He is now detained in Nenagh garda station.

Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the accident.