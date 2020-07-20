Latest newsTop Stories
A Live Stream documents the long journey of the Belugas to the breeding grounds

By Brian Adam
A camera and microphones, active 24 hours a day, document, with a Live Stream, the long journey of the belugas to the warm and shallow waters in which they reproduce.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to observe, minute by minute, the migration of a group of belugas to their breeding sites? If the answer is yes, there is one Live Stream dedicated to it. To organize the direct is the Polar Bear International and Explore.org which, with a camera and microphones mounted on a small boat, documents the journey of these characteristic and friendly cetaceans. The Live Stream follows the migration of the belugas from the cold waters of the Arctic to the warmest waters of Canada in the Hudson Bay. In these shallow waters, finally, they will have the opportunity to recover from the strains of the crossing and to feed and give birth to their babies.

These warm waters are a sure Eden in which to give birth to the puppies and raise them because they are low and this prevents the entry of the great predators of the belugas who would be trapped there. It is estimated that roughly every year 57 thousand individuals undertake the journey during this period, between July and August. Looking at the live broadcast, the first thing that amazes is a large number of sound vocalizations, even very different from each other, which these animals emit during navigation and which are picked up by microphones. All these noises should not, however, surprise us. These animals, in fact, are extremely sociable and, therefore, communicate with each other often and willingly.

The groups that are created can also be formed by individuals having no kinship ties more or less narrow and, moreover, in these groupings, we find individuals of both sexes and of the most different ages. They are so sociable that even Narwhals can enter these heterogeneous groups. Thus it is the seventh year that the Live Stream documents the journey of these cute and wonderful animals and the ultimate goal is very noble: to sensitize users to one of the great problems that grip our century, namely the melting of the ice. With the loss of the glaciers, in fact, the habitat of these creatures will probably be disrupted in ways of which we still do not know the extent.

