A lifeline for the Benettons on their odyssey on Italian highways

By Brian Adam
Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
‘It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht’

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
NASA, how a rover could move on Venus: Youseef Ghali wins

The objectives of NASA (and of the United States of America) mainly concern the Moon and Mars, as we...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Benettons have managed to hit the brakes on their trip down the highway just before falling off the cliff. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stated yesterday that a last-minute offer to end litigation over a bridge incident in 2018 could serve as the basis for a settlement. This will be a setback for Atlantia, the clan's infrastructure group valued at 11 billion euros, but it is still better than the alternative of a possible catastrophic expropriation.

In this complex agreement, Atlantia, of which the Benettons are the main shareholders with a 30% stake, will hand over majority control of the unit managed by the highway concessionaire Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) to state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and other funds related to the State. In the end, the company, currently 88% owned by Atlantia, will separate from the infrastructure group and go public, leaving Italian tycoons with a direct stake of about 10% or less.

The offer seems drastic enough to please the 5-Star Movement, the government's coalition partner, which has been campaigning to take away from the Benettons the lucrative concession on Italian highways after the bridge disaster, in which they died 43 people. Atlantia's shareholders see it more as government blackmail.

As a first measure, ASPI will carry out a capital increase reserved only for CDP worth between 2,600 and 2,800 million euros, which will give the state-owned group a stake of between 30% and 33%, as reported to Breakingviews a source familiar with the situation. If we take the intermediate point of these two forks, the issue of shares would value ASPI's own capital at around 8,600 million euros. That is very far from the almost 15,000 million euros in which it was valued in 2017 for the sale of a minority stake. Atlantia's equity stake would be worth just over € 5 billion, before selling a portion to CDP-related investors.

The alternative would have been much worse. If the government were to withdraw the toll road concession from ASPI, the toll road operator would run the risk of not being able to pay its debt of approximately € 10 billion, putting pressure on Atlantia, which guarantees more or less half of the loan. The Benettons would face years of complex lawsuits in Italy with an uncertain outcome. Giving control to Rome at a lower value comes at a high price, but Atlantia's ordeal with the highways may be coming to an end.

