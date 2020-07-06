A leaked benchmark hints at the brutal power of future NVIDIA RTX 3000 ‘Ampere’ family

The thing gets interesting in the world of dedicated graphics: AMD is preparing to launch its graphics with Navi architecture but is that NVIDIA is not confused and also has its new RTX 3000 ready with Ampere architecture.

These graphics will be a twist of the current RTX 2000 family that already surprised us by power and its raytracing support. A benchmark of one of these models has just been filtered, and according to these data the performance could be from the theoretical RTX 3090 would be 30% higher than the current RTX 2080 Ti, the most powerful today in the consumer market.

A for all power and performance

The leaked evidence has appeared in 3DMark’s Time Spy benchmark in which that unidentified graphical theorist gave a score of 18,257 points, almost the same as the current EVGA “record card” (a forced 2080 Ti) and well above the Titan V and conventional RTX 2080 Ti.

According to these data, this filtered graph would be almost 31% more powerful than the RTX 2080 Ti Founder’s Edition and 22.14% more powerful than a Titan RTX.

The data is especially striking because if we ignore that filtered data, that card get that improvement with noticeably lower clock frequency than that used in its competitors, 1935 MHz compared to 3.2485 MHz for the model that achieves the highest score.

They are expected to start at the beginning three variants with the GA102 GPU, the most powerful of this new family, and they will do it with different memory configurations:

RTX 3090 / Titan : it would be the top of the range and would offer 24 GB of graphic memory

: it would be the top of the range and would offer 24 GB of graphic memory RTX 3080 Ti / Super : with 12 GB of graphic memory

: with 12 GB of graphic memory RTX 3080: with 10 GB of graphic memory

It seems that the benchmark would be talking about the RTX 3090, although the data on the memory frequency (6,000 MHz) seems wrong and the programs that detect this data may not be prepared for these new cards. It is also not known what type of memory will be used, but both GDDR6 and HBM2 are plausible options.

Be that as it may, that leak seems to make it clear that the power of that new NVIDIA family will far outperform existing solutions today. It remains to be seen, of course, whether such data is confirmed, but also the starting price of these charts, an aspect that caused much debate in the current generation due to the high price of the RTX 2000 when they were released.