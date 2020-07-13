Public transport companies are saying that the vast majority of the public are complying with the new regulations on front cover that came into effect today.

Iarnród Éireann says that around 95% of passengers at Heuston Station followed them. Passengers on trains are asked to wear masks, and are directed to a vending machine if they do not have a mask.

Transdev estimates that up to Luas passengers were wearing masks.

A person who refuses to wear front cover on any public transport system can be fined up to € 2,500, or indeed a term of 6 months in prison.

A driver or other relevant person can ask someone to wear the cover, and if they refuse, they can ask someone to leave the vehicle, or not allow them access.

The Gardaí can be called in the event of non-compliance.

The unions representing public transporters have expressed concern over the application of the regulations.

The association representing sergeants and inspectors in the Garda Síochána, and AGSI, says that it is up to the transport companies to enforce the regulations first.

Gardaí can help them if attempts to obtain compliance from a passenger are unsuccessful, the association says.