A knife attack in a Berkshire park has killed three people and injured several others

London: An unidentified man stabbed three people to death and injured several others in a park in the Reading area of ​​Berkshire County.

At least three people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack in a Reading Park in south-east London’s Berkshire County, according to a foreign news agency. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Where the condition of 3 people is said to be critical.

According to reports, the attack was carried out by an unknown person during a protest against the ‘Black Lives Meters’ movement, but an eyewitness claimed that the attack took place about three hours after the protest ended.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested at the scene, believed to be from Libya, while officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department say he was arrested. Time is running out, but the motive for the attack is unknown.

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Bris Johnson condemned the incident and said that his sympathies are with the victims of the attack.