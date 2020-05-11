The leader of the British Labor Party, Keir Starmer, said there is a 'jigsaw puzzle' about the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today set out how restrictions will be eased there.

He said people were now advised to wear masks in enclosed spaces, public transport items or certain shops.

Keir Starmer, saying the public is confused about alleviating restrictions

Foreign travelers must spend 14 days in quarantine, but this will not apply to Ireland or France.

Workers are then being urged to return to work, where they cannot work from home.

The Prime Minister's plan is for England only, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are preparing their own plans.

However, Prime Minister Johnson said that certain regions may have to be kept under severe restrictions longer than others.