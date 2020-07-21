A guide to identify all the masks that the authorities recommend "not to use" because they are a health hazard

One of the questions that I have been asked the most times in the last months has been "How do I know that my mask meets the minimum requirements?"and the answer, also extremely common, was" it is difficult to know. "And, although one would expect that in the midst of a health crisis no one would try to take advantage of others, frauds have been the order of the day.

For this reason, the Valencian Institute for Safety and Health at Work (Invassat) has set to work and has produced a guide 'Personal protective equipment against covid-19: non-conforming masks'. The guide includes almost a hundred masks that do not meet the minimum requirements and are explicitly "not recommended" by any official source. A much-needed job that, with the re-growth period in full, comes at an unbeatable time.

International public sources available to all citizens

Vera Davidova

To make it, the Invassat team has collected all "non-compliant" mask notifications that have been notified by official sources public access. On the other hand, it includes masks on which alerts have also been issued at the national level, but have not yet been published.

The idea of ​​the guide is to facilitate a simple resource to prevent possible dangers related to the use of these masks Not suitable. The list is quite complete and includes multiple data such as name, brand, various photographs, type, packaging characteristics, country of origin and problems reported by the various authorities.

This also allows us make a small x-ray of the most common problems that these devices have. These defects range from "insufficient particle retention", "impossibility or insufficient adaptation of the mask to the face", "lack of protection of filter material", nonspecific markings and counterfeits.

Image | David Veksler