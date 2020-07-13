A group of penguins are benefiting from the Arctic ice loss

The ice of Antarctica is getting thinner and thinner, a terrible fact for most living beings … but that Adelia’s pigoscelid (a penguin of the Antarctic continent) particularly appreciates. A new study found that these penguins indeed thrived during a period of ice loss.

The researchers, in a study published in Science Advances, found that, to their surprise, the penguins have seen increase body mass, chick growth rates and reproductive success this season compared to the past ones. “These penguins are found to be happier with less sea ice,” says lead researcher of the Yuuki Watanabe study from Japan’s National Polar Research Institute.”This may sound counterintuitive, but the underlying mechanism is actually quite simple.”

A group of 175 of these birds were able to get food easier with less ice, swimming more to look for food instead of walking. As a result, the penguins have been able to spend more time looking for food while spending less energy, as swimming is easier for them than walking. In total, in fact, the penguins have saved from 3.2 to 7.9 hours on shorter trips, covering up to almost 5 more distance. In detail, females saw their body mass increase from 5% to 16%, while males saw an increase from 7% to 17%. Chicks, on the other hand, have grown 34% to 52% more than the past few years.

However, the study does not explain why populations in the warmer parts of the Antarctic Peninsula are not as successful with less ice. The authors speculate that availability of prey and energy expenditure they could have a very important role. For the experts, however, this research offers us no good news and only shows how sensitive these creatures are to a changing climate.

Another thing must be considered: the loss of sea ice does not affect all penguins in the same way.