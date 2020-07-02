A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua’ena. The data show how surprisingly massive it is, questioning current theories on the formation and growth of supermassive black holes in the young Universe.

The discovery was made thanks to three observers in Hawaii: the W. M. Keck Observatory, the Gemini Observatory and the UKIRT. It is the first quasar to have a Hawaiian name, Poniua’ena, which means “invisible source of creation, surrounded by splendour”. In 2017, a similar discovery had already raised concerns about black hole formation theory.

This quasar is the second object to be found in a cosmological redshift greater than 7.5 and houses a black hole twice as wide as the other quasar known in the same era. The existence of such a massive black hole questions the theories of the formation of these bodies, particularly in the early Universe.

Quasars are the most energetic objects in the universe, they are powered by the central black hole and they consume huge amounts of energy. Being extremely bright, they are among the easiest bodies to find when we look very far in time and space. The light from Poniua’ena has travelled for nearly 13 billion years and was formed only 700 million years after the Big Bang.

The spectroscopic observations of the Keck Observatory and the Gemini Observatory confirmed that the black hole that feeds the quasar is 1.5 billion times more massive than the Sun., making Poniua’ena the most distant object to having a mass greater than one billion solar masses.

According to current theories, in order to have such a large black hole so early, the “seed” from which it originated must weigh at least 10,000 solar masses about 100 million years after the big bang.

“How can the Universe produce such a massive black hole, so early in its history? ” wonders Xiaohui Fan, professor of the Astronomy department of the University of Arizona. “The discovery presents the biggest challenge to black hole formation theories. “

Current theories place the birth of the stars immediately afterwards the era of reionization, the second phase transition in the Universe that occurred about 400 million years after the big bang. The growth of the first black holes must have occurred around the same time. The discovery of objects like Poniua’ena, in the middle of the era of reionization, represents a great step forward in understanding the mechanisms that regulate the formation of supermassive black holes.

“Poniua’ena acts as a cosmic beacon. Following the light on its long journey to earth, its spectrum is altered by gas in the intergalactic medium, which allows us to trace when the era of Reionization occurred, ” explains Joseph Hennawi, professor at the University of California in Santa Barbara.