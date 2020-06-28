Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

A giant wombat, weighing 150 kilos, roamed Australia 25 million years ago

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

A new species of velvet spider has been discovered that recalls the colors of the Batman Joker

A new species of spider has been discovered, very elusive, which thanks to the colours of the back that...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

In Italy we have some of the most powerful supercomputers in the world: here are the ones

We have already spoken on these pages of the Japanese supercomputer Fugaku, the fastest in the world. However, the...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Europe, the moon of Jupiter, is the best place to look for life in the Solar System

Is there life outside of Earth? We don't know, but experts are going to find out soon. There are...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

New agency announced and Gaeltacht under new division by Catherine Martin

The responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language has been placed under the longest-standing and most responsible department...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A giant wombat, weighing 150 kilos, roamed Australia 25 million years ago

Wombats don’t look much like their closest living relatives, koalas. Both creatures are part of the wombatiformes, one of the three suborders of the large order of marsupial mammals of the Diprotodonti, and are the last survivors of a much more diverse group of marsupials whose fossil history dates back 25 million years.

A question then arises: how did such a heterogeneous group shrink in these ways? Research published in Scientific Reports tries to answer the question. In 1973 at Lake Pinpa, an expedition discovered many extinct animals dating back 25 million years ago. Among these discoveries, he was also found a skull and a partial skeleton of a large animal similar to a wombat, the Mukupirna nambensis.

One of the most extraordinary things about this marsupial is its large size, between 143-171 kilograms, four times larger than any living wombat. The first wombat-shaped marsupials weighed about 5 kilograms or less, roughly the same weight as today’s koala. Mukupirna, therefore, evolved independently – at least six times – in different branches of the family tree.

The biggest of these was the Diprotodon of about three tons, the largest marsupial in the world. Although Mukupirna was clearly herbivorous, unlike wombats, its teeth were crowned with well-developed roots. This indicates that it could not have survived with abrasive plant materials such as herbs, which today’s wombats consume without problems. By comparing these and other features, the experts found that Mukupirna is the closest known relative of modern wombats, but it is different from these creatures, which is why it was placed in a new family of its own: the Mukupirnidae.

All mukupirnids are likely to have disappeared during an environmental change from the rain forests 25 million years ago, creating an environment unsuitable for these creatures.

More Articles Like This

Dolphins manage to learn to use the tools by observing their companions

Science Brian Adam -
Dolphins are certainly very intelligent animals, it is now known that these creatures, as well as other cetaceans, have a complex communication system like...
Read more

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle on the way of distributing...
Read more

Between 5-8% of the total U.S. population was infected with coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The threat of coronavirus is even more vivid than ever, e between 5-8% of the total population of the United States has been infected....
Read more

Record lightning lights up the sky for 17 seconds up to 644 kilometers!

Latest news Brian Adam -
On March 4, 2019, lightning in Argentina he marvelled everyone with his light and a flash that, in the light of the latest checks by...
Read more

In the USA, the death rate of coronavirus is 49 times higher than influenza

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
"Only" 0.1% of people who contracted the flu died in the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention....
Read more

Facebook has decided to ban hate speech

Facebook Brian Adam -
Silicon Valley: Following criticism from the US government and the banning of ads by more than a hundred companies, including Unilever, Facebook has decided...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY