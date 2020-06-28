A giant wombat, weighing 150 kilos, roamed Australia 25 million years ago

Wombats don’t look much like their closest living relatives, koalas. Both creatures are part of the wombatiformes, one of the three suborders of the large order of marsupial mammals of the Diprotodonti, and are the last survivors of a much more diverse group of marsupials whose fossil history dates back 25 million years.

A question then arises: how did such a heterogeneous group shrink in these ways? Research published in Scientific Reports tries to answer the question. In 1973 at Lake Pinpa, an expedition discovered many extinct animals dating back 25 million years ago. Among these discoveries, he was also found a skull and a partial skeleton of a large animal similar to a wombat, the Mukupirna nambensis.

One of the most extraordinary things about this marsupial is its large size, between 143-171 kilograms, four times larger than any living wombat. The first wombat-shaped marsupials weighed about 5 kilograms or less, roughly the same weight as today’s koala. Mukupirna, therefore, evolved independently – at least six times – in different branches of the family tree.

The biggest of these was the Diprotodon of about three tons, the largest marsupial in the world. Although Mukupirna was clearly herbivorous, unlike wombats, its teeth were crowned with well-developed roots. This indicates that it could not have survived with abrasive plant materials such as herbs, which today’s wombats consume without problems. By comparing these and other features, the experts found that Mukupirna is the closest known relative of modern wombats, but it is different from these creatures, which is why it was placed in a new family of its own: the Mukupirnidae.

All mukupirnids are likely to have disappeared during an environmental change from the rain forests 25 million years ago, creating an environment unsuitable for these creatures.