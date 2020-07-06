Tech NewsSpace tech
A giant star has mysteriously disappeared: has it become a black hole?

By Brian Adam
A giant star has mysteriously disappeared: has it become a black hole?

In a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a really strange event is described: a massive unstable star it suddenly disappeared from the sight of astronomers. Could it have become a black hole? Or does it simply hide behind a haze of cosmic dust?

The star in question it is located about 75 million light years from Earth. Observations have shown that it is a blue variable star, at an advanced stage, that is 2.5 million times brighter than the sun. Stars of this type are known to have dramatic changes in their spectra and brightness.

The signature of the blue variable star appeared in observations collected between 2001 and 2011. However, the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory (ESO), failed to find the star during two separate observation sessions in 2019 with different spectrographic devices. The star also showed no signs of a supernova. If the star had actually passed directly to the black hole phase, “this would be the first direct detection of such a monstrous star that would end his life in this way“says Andrew Allan of Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

However, there are a few points that don’t come back: an advanced blue star like this should first explode into a supernova. The celestial body, therefore, may have lost so much mass that it has become less bright now it may be partially hidden by dust in the galaxy, for this reason it “disappeared” from the radars. A new telescope slated for 2025 is expected to resolve the issue permanently. We just have to wait.

