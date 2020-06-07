A giant asteroid will pass 'close' to Earth

Here is good news in this disastrous 2020, after a global pandemic and various protests that are burning our planet, at least we will not be destroyed by an asteroid. On the night of June 6, 2002 NN4 will arrive at the point of maximum proximity to our planet, at 11.20 pm.

The asteroid will pass close to Earth, at least for the usual astronomical distances, but not so close as to be dangerous. It will fly at a distance of approximately 13.25 times the Earth-Moon distance, equivalent to 5.2 million kilometers. What makes the celestial body interesting are its dimensions, with a diameter between 250 and 570 meters is much larger than the object that entered the atmosphere in Chelyabinsk, Russia, in 2013, which measured 20 meters in diameter. It is the second object to pass so “close” after the April 2020 asteroid.

Astronomers around the world should be able to observe the asteroid, although, despite its size, it is dimly lit and has a magnitude of 20, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory NEO Earth Close Approaches database. The brightness of an object is as high as the number that expresses its magnitude is small; for reference, the weaker stars that are observable with the naked eye have a magnitude of 6, while the Moon has a magnitude of -12.74.

NASA and the other sky observation services continuously check for them potentially dangerous objects for life on our planet, fortunately they haven’t found anything yet. For a long time there has been talk about which is the best option in the event of an asteroid collision with our plants, whether to divert it or destroy it; a definitive conclusion has not yet been reached but, for the moment, it seems that there is no need.

Studying asteroids is very important to understand the formation of the Solar System, this because they have existed for 4.5 billion years, since the Earth and the other planets were only an agglomeration of boiling lava.