A € 15 million fund is to be provided to help third-level students purchase laptops, tablets and other tools to enable them to learn online during the health crisis.

Up to 10,000 students are to receive financial support to purchase laptops and other gadgets. The cabinet made a decision on this last night.

€ 3m will be provided for mental health supports and € 16m will be provided to supplement the student support fund and many part-time jobs lost by students during the coronary virus crisis.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has secured a € 160 million euro package to help with the extra costs for the third level sector in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis