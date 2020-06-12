A flaw in some websites allows you to avoid ads by adding a point in the URL

Internet’s totally full of advertisements . It is the way that many web pages have to subsist, and a way to offer free content users without having to pay for it. Some media, however, prefer to choose to include payment walls in exchange for a monthly subscription to access certain content, and a small mistake allows them to be skipped.

Specifically, the failure consists of something as simple as adding a period to the end of the URL. By doing so, some websites do not show ads, and it is even possible to break payment walls in some American media. It has been a Reddit user who has discovered that, adding a point to the YouTube URL (right after the .com), the videos don’t show ads.

In the case of media such as The New York Times, It is possible to skip the payment wall to access some news simply by adding that point. The failure can be exploited easily on the computer, and it can also be done on the mobile if we choose the option “Computer version” in the browser, since the change seems to occur at the server level.

Be “explicit” with domains, the reason for failure

The ruling is related to the fact that the domain that ends on the dot is the first one at the hierarchy level, also called “full domain name”, or FQDN (fully-qualified domain names) for its acronym in English. These types of domains are useful if we access a specific website from an intranet.

For example, if we are in a university with a second-level domain “campus.edu”. If we access from a university computer, we can access “login.campus.edu” by typing “login” only in the browser. However, imagine that there is a website that you want to access from the university that is outside the university called “http: //www.login”. Putting “login” in the browser takes you to “login.campus.edu”. So if you add the period to the end of the URL (“http: //www.login.”), You can go to the URL outside the university because it works regardless of local DNS resolution.

In addition, with YouTube, the domain fails to load the ads because they are designed to be resolved with “youtube.com”, and not with “youtube.com.”. It also “breaks” cookies and doesn’t save browsing history, so you can’t disable things like autoplay on YouTube, and there’s no viewing history either.

As is often the case with these types of tricks, once they are made public, the websites usually patch it fairly quickly. Therefore, it is expected that, for the next few days, the affected web pages will fix it and prevent them from taking advantage of the trick simply, something that they can avoid by blocking any external connection to that hostname.