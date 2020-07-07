A fishing boat and its crew are detained off the coast of the Gaeltacht

LÉ William Butler Yeats detained a French registered fisherman in detention about 25 nautical miles west of the Great Blasket Island

A fishing boat and its crew were detained off the Gaeltacht coast of Kerry yesterday for alleged breaches of the fisheries regulations.

The LÉ William Butler Yeats naval ship detained a French registered fisherman about 25 nautical miles west of the Great Blasket.

The event happened LE William Butler Yeats the fishing boat ashore where the boat and its crew were handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This is the sixth boat the Navy has detained since the beginning of the year.