A faint green glow has been detected around Mars

Mars, the second most studied planet by humanity after Earth, continues to surprise scientists day after day. Many things can be learned simply by observing a world, and astronomers have just identified a phenomenon that they have been hunting for decades: a faint green glow in the Martian atmosphere.

This phenomenon is caused by the interaction between sunlight and oxygen in the upper atmosphere. Its discovery in the atmosphere of the Red Planet will help us better understand the processes that guide this mechanism. Oxygen atoms emit a particular wavelength of light, creating one of the brightest emissions seen on Earth, underlines the astronomer Jean-Claude Gérard of the Université de Liège in Belgium, the main author of the new document, published in Nature Astronomy. “This issue is expected to have existed on Mars for about 40 years and we have finally found it.”

The glow is a “distant relative” of the aurora since it is produced by the same particles, but it is much weaker and the mechanisms behind it are different. This phenomenon has been previously observed on both Venus and Mars, as well as on Earth. However, what astronomers have recently discovered in the atmosphere of Mars is the glow of the day, a phenomenon which – obviously – is much more difficult to detect.

On the Red Planet, this daytime glow had been predicted in 1979, but spacecraft had failed to detect it until now. All thanks to a small adjustment from the altitude (between 20 and 400 kilometres) of the Nadir and Occultation for Mars Discovery (NOMAD) instrument. When analyzing the data, the scientists observed green emission in the optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.