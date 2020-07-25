A decision has yet to be made about bonus marks for the new Leaving Certificate Irish course – the Minister for Education

Many experts are of the opinion that the new Irish language course for fluent speakers will be a failure if additional marks are not obtained for undertaking it.

New Education Minister Norma Foley has told Tuairisc.ie that she has not yet made a decision on whether or not bonus points will be available to encourage Leaving Certificate students to take up the new Irish course being developed for speakers. fluent.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is currently developing two new courses for Irish in the Leaving Certificate, a more challenging course for native and other fluent speakers and a course for other students in the country.

Since that Former education minister Joe McHugh has already indicated that extra marks were not included in the discussion on the new course, those experts will welcome the news that the proposal has not been given the full edge.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, Minister Foley said that the development of the new courses and the question of how to “encourage” students in Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools to make the course more challenging is a “complex matter”.

The Minister for Education told Tuairisc.ie that officials of his Department and the NCCA were “considering a range of issues” in relation to the establishment of the new Irish language courses and that no decision had yet been made “on the introduction of bonus points” as an incentive “to promote a study of the L1 specification ”.

COGG is one of the educational organizations that has serious doubts about the success of the new course in the absence of rewards. COGG Chairman Dónal Ó hAiniféin expressed that skepticism at a meeting of an Oireachtas committee last year.

it is said in research carried out by the Irish Language Center at Maynooth University about the Leaving Certificate Irish course that the issue of demand for the new Leaving Certificate course for Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools is a big issue.

“Can students not want to take the most challenging exam if it doesn’t have an added advantage?” asked in the report Revisions to the Leaving Certificate Irish Examination: An Analysis of their Impact.

The second Leaving Certificate Irish syllabus has been demanded for a long time. Various education experts are of the opinion that it is needed more challenge from native speakers and other fluent speakers if their language skills are to be developed.

A demanding course with the same personal challenge and development as, for example, the higher level English syllabus.