A dark matter experiment finds something ... but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what it was looking for. Those responsible for XENON1T, the experiment in question, reported a large number of signals that they still cannot interpret.

“We observed an excess … but we don’t know what it is, ” explains Evan Shockley of the University of Chicago during a virtual seminar where the results were presented.

Signals can be explained by strange particles called solar axions, or by unusual magnetic properties of particles such as neutrinos. Or it could be much more trivial than that, a small amount of tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, could have ended up inside the detector.

None of the possible solutions has to do with the original goal of XENON1T, that is the search for dark matter; unknown component of the universe and whose discovery would be very important to understand the secrets of the universe.

XENON1T is located in the National Laboratories of the Gran Sasso and deals with looking for dark matter thanks to a large container with liquid xenon. Until now the experiment had found nothing, but in the last analysis of the data they observed something unexpected; when they collected the signals coming from the recombination of electrons, due to the passage of particles, they observed excess of signals at low energies. Standard physics provides 232 recombinations while the experimental apparatus has counted 285.

“This is exciting, ” tells the theoretical physicist Dan Hooper of Fermilab. “But sadly, everything becomes less exciting when the question is deepened, this is because the most interesting solutions seem to be denied by other measures. “

One of the possible answers to the mystery of XENON1T is the solar axions hypothetical zero-charged particles produced by the Sun. If these particles existed, they would also be produced by other stars and would cause the latter to cool more than the measured one.

Another possibility is the passage of light particles such as neutrinos. To explain the measurements, the latter should have a magnetic moment, that is, behave like small magnets. Also, this solution is in contrast with measures concerning celestial objects, such as the cooling times of the white dwarfs.

For these solutions to work, we should have misunderstood some star cooling mechanisms. However, the existence of solar axions could explain another mystery of physics: because the strong nuclear force obeys CP symmetry, unlike other interactions.

The most concrete possibility is that a small amount of tritium, a hydrogen isotope with two neutrons in the nucleus, contaminated the experiment. When the tritium decays it emits electrons and would be responsible for the excess signal of XENON1T.

Although we may never find dark matter (perhaps because it does not exist), this result is still very important for this type of experiment, because it highlights the ability to accurately detect very weak signals.