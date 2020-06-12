A company sells ‘packs’ that add up to 150HP to the Tesla Model 3 (video)

We all know that Tesla updates its cars from time to time to allow us to gain a few extra horsepowers for those times when we need extra acceleration. For example, when we overtake, which never hurts to avoid potentially dangerous situations. Now, what happens when this extra kilometres per hour does not arrive directly from the manufacturer?

As with many other cars in which workshops and handymen manage to gain some extra horsepower from the engines, a company has announced the development of a couple of updates that will allow owners of a Tesla Model 3 to convert their models Long Range All-Wheel Drive in something more powerful. Well, actually much more powerful.

Stage 1 and stage 2 updates

This company, called Ingenext has developed a system that will allow the owners of these vehicles to gain that extra acceleration that, in short, will print to the car an extra that goes from 50 to 150CV. Do you know what these figures mean in data as significant as the time it takes to reach 100 km / h.?

Well, to give you an idea, a Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive is capable of reaching those 100 km / h. in about 4.4 seconds, more or less. If we decide to apply the so-called “stage 1” of this Ingenext update, we will be adding 50HP that will leave that mark in just 3.8 seconds. The same you think that it is not much but more than half a second (six tenths) in this type of brands they are a world.

But if that first update is already considerable, you can’t imagine the second one. The so-called “stage 2” prints the Tesla Model 3 150CV extra that in a speed test in a straight line allows you to reach 100 km / h. in just 3.2 seconds. This means that, regarding the model Long Range All-Wheel Drive that we took from the factory, this update is able to cut 28% the time it takes to reach the same speed.

If you are interested in knowing how much these updates will cost you, say that each of these packs can be obtained separately. In the case of “stage 1”, we can get hold of it for about 1,100 dollars, that is, about 970 euros. And in the case of the most powerful package, that of the 150CV, the price goes up to $ 2,250, that is, about 1,980 euros. Do you find it expensive?