A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion light-years – from end to end – and was called the “South Pole wall“. It is a huge formation of galaxies that forms a border between the empty spaces that together make up the cosmic network.

There are even more colossal walls of this kind, such as the Great Wall of Hercules, covering 9.7 billion light-years. However, the South Pole Wall is special because it is very close to the Milky Way, only 500 million light-years away. In other words, it is the most massive structure ever close to us.

The Universe, in fact, is not just a random dispersion of galaxies scattered in a vacuum. The closer we look, the more we see that there are structures gravitationally linked together. A team of researchers used a database called Cosmicflows-3, which contains distance calculations for nearly 18,000 galaxies.

With the help of algorithms, the team was able to use these movements to map the 3D in three dimensions distribution of material on the wall of the South Pole Wall. Since there are parts of the Wall that we cannot see, it is possible that the structure is even larger than calculated. One thing is certain: astronomers can’t wait to find out.