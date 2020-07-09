A case of bubonic plague has been reported in China

According to reports from the New York Times, a pastor from an autonomous region of northern China seems to have contracted the bubonic plague. It is an infectious disease of bacterial origin caused by the bacillus Yersinia pestis following the bite of the flea of ​​the eastern rat, a parasite of rodents.

Health officials in Bayan Mur, a city in Inner Mongolia, issued a third level alarm (the second-lowest of four levels), Reuters reported. The alert in question prohibits hunting or consuming wild animals that could carry the plague and will remain in effect until the end of the year.

Locals were also asked to report when sick and dead animals are sighted, as well as people showing signs of fever. “At the moment, there is a risk that a human plague epidemic will spread to this city. The public should improve their awareness and self-protection skills and promptly report abnormal health conditions“, says the local health authority, according to the China Daily newspaper.

Bubonic plague is a highly communicable disease and was the cause of the Black Plague, which crossed much of Asia, Europe and Africa in the fourteenth century and caused over 50 million victims. Illness is no problem today, as it is easily treated with antibiotics. This means that cases are rare and an epidemic is highly unlikely. The infected patient is currently in stable condition, according to the Global Times.

However, there are still occasional outbreaks in the world: 3,248 cases were reported worldwide from 2010 to 2015. In Madagascar, in 2017, there were more than 300 cases. The disease is widespread on all continents, except for Oceania and Europe.